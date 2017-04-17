Traveling Vietnam War memorial to make a stop at Nauticus
A traveling Vietnam War memorial will make a stop in Norfolk later this week and remain on display through the weekend. The wall, along with a mobile Education Center, will arrive at Nauticus on April 19, accompanied by a motorcycle escort of local veterans.
