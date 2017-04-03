The Unsung Equestrian Heroes Of World War I And The Plot To Poison Them
April 6 marks 100 years since the U.S. Congress voted to declare war on Germany, entering World War I. The war took the lives of 17 million people worldwide. But what's not as well known is the role that animals played at a time when they were still critical to warfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,513,118
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|butlerlj2
|49
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Black Men Behaving Badly (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Flyboy
|76
|Why do people in GB and HICKory think they are ... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|Concernedcolleges...
|33
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Democrat Hero
|988
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC