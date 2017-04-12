Stand-off situation underway at home on W. 26th Street in Norfolk
Norfolk Police spokesman Danial Hudson says the person involved in the stand-off is a man in his 60's "who is going through some issues." When the situation started, other people were in the home with the man but they have since gotten out safely.
