Sharing a special dance at the Armed Services Father-Daughter Ball
Fathers and daughters will get to share a special dance or two at the YMCA Hampton Roads Father-Daughter Ball held in Downtown Norfolk Friday evening at the Waterside Marriott. The ball is open to all branches of the military and allows families to spend time together dressed to the nines.
