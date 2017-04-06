Severe storms deliver another tornado threat to Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina
The entire area was placed under a Tornado Watch around 7 a.m. That watch expired for most of the area around 2:15 p.m. It remains in effect for Accomack and Northampton Counties until 4 p.m. Around 12:30 p.m., a Tornado Warning was issued for Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Norfolk. That warning expired at 1 p.m. Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock was damaged by the storm.
