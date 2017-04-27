Revamped Waterside District in Norfolk opens Thursday
The revamped Waterside District in Norfolk will boost new resturants, scenic outdoor overlooks atnd 120 varieties of beer. Workers were scattered about sweeping, cutting wood and installing art Monday as the Waterside District opened its doors for a media tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Earl
|1,522,788
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Steve
|2,373
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|SherryD
|51
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|8
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|34
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC