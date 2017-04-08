'Pugapalooza' coming to Norfolk in May

Pugapalooza 2017 is coming to Ballentine Bark Park on Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ballentine Bark Park is located at 2717 Tait Terrace in Norfolk. Pugapalooza benefits the nonprofit rescue group Pugs You Gotta Save.

