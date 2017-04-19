Public gets opportunity to speak on Norfolk city budget
NORFOLK, Va. - Dozens took their seat in the Granby High School Auditorium Wednesday wearing shirts reading "VOTE to fully fund the budget."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,518,644
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|11 hr
|White Bred Psycho
|12
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Maria from Colorado
|40
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Stephanie
|50
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC