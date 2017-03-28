Poquoson native Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson hopes to 'move the needle'
Tara Bozick/Daily Press Virginia Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson, a Poquoson native, looks at a drone prototype designed by a startup at the Peninsula Technology Incubator in Hampton in March. Tara Bozick/Daily Press Virginia Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson, a Poquoson native, looks at a drone prototype designed by a startup at the Peninsula Technology Incubator in Hampton in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|King Clutch
|1,511,172
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|global warming by...
|8,123
|Dylan Wheelock
|11 hr
|Mustang Man 94
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,603
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Scotty
|39
|Three arrested, none charged with murder, after...
|Fri
|Tink
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Fri
|lov_n_lfe
|48
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC