Police respond to third shooting in Norfolk within 14 hours
Ohio State said Tuesday that freshmen Tori McCoy and Kiara Lewis intend to transfer. McCoy, a 6-foot-4 forward, and Le WASHINGTON - Patrick Ewing says "it's great to be back" at Georgetown as its basketball coach in hopes of creating a "new era," 33 year NORFOLK, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Reality Check
|1,512,678
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,611
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|8,124
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Iamthesam
|220
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,371
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Apr 2
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC