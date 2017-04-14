Police: 3-year-old girl found wanderi...

Police: 3-year-old girl found wandering naked outside Norfolk restaurant

Norfolk police say a 3-year-old girl was found wandering naked Friday morning in the parking lot of a restaurant. Officers were called to K&W Cafeteria on Tidewater Drive around 6:30 a.m. Police say they found the child unharmed, and began searching for her parents.

