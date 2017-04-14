Photo Flash: First Look at Virginia Stage and Nsu Theatre's the Wiz
Two of Hampton Road's leading performing arts organizations are teaming up to bring the seminal American musical, The Wiz, to downtown Norfolk. More than 50 performers and 20 technicians are working to make this musical the largest spectacle to hit the Wells Theatre in years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,516,168
|looking for james Aaron burgess (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|angela burgess
|11
|Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07)
|12 hr
|Martin garey
|116
|Moratorium on development
|Thu
|Pembroke Pimp
|1
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Hells with this lol
|11
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Apr 12
|Martin garey
|21
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|Apr 12
|Appalled Former S...
|29
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC