Photo Flash: First Look at Virginia S...

Photo Flash: First Look at Virginia Stage and Nsu Theatre's the Wiz

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Two of Hampton Road's leading performing arts organizations are teaming up to bring the seminal American musical, The Wiz, to downtown Norfolk. More than 50 performers and 20 technicians are working to make this musical the largest spectacle to hit the Wells Theatre in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr VetnorsGate 1,516,168
looking for james Aaron burgess (Oct '14) 10 hr angela burgess 11
News Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07) 12 hr Martin garey 116
Moratorium on development Thu Pembroke Pimp 1
Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13) Wed Hells with this lol 11
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Apr 12 Martin garey 21
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) Apr 12 Appalled Former S... 29
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC