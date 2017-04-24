Petersburg hires ex-Washington D.C. fire chief to same position
Rubin was most recently the fire chief in De Pere, Wisconsin since 2015. Before that, he headed up the fire departments in Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Norfolk.
