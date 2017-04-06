OBX seafood restaurant to open new location at Norfolk's Waterside District
A popular Manteo, N.C. restaurant has announced they are opening a second location at the new Waterside District in Norfolk. The lunch and dinner menus will consist of seafood, pasta, steak, sandwiches and more! Plus, Stripers will offer a Sunday brunch menu and have 30 beers on tap.
