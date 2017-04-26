Norfolk's Pagoda to reopen restaurant in May
From Tuesday through Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., afternoon tea will be served from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant will serve brunch on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays. The Pagoda has not released a menu on their website yet.
