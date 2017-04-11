Norfolka s budget proposes no increase for NPS, despite districta s request for $10M
NORFOLK, Va. - The proposed 2018 budget in Norfolk calls for pumping millions in neighborhoods and pay increases for city workers, but the proposal gives no new money to the Norfolk Public Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,515,437
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|5 hr
|Dr Bombay
|14
|12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N...
|16 hr
|frozen
|1
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|21 hr
|Martin garey
|20
|Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air...
|Mon
|Blink
|1
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Apr 9
|Umm
|23
|ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i...
|Apr 7
|Quirky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC