Norfolk VA. PD Changes Policy Which E...

Norfolk VA. PD Changes Policy Which Excluded Gun Sales In "E-Commerce Exchange Zones"

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

It was brought to the attention of Virginia Citizens Defense League that the Norfolk, VA Police Department prohibits the sale of firearms on their property. The issue deals with " E-Commerce Exchange Zones, " where people can meet on police-station property to safely complete the private sale of items purchased on the internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,519,120
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13) 20 hr White Bred Psycho 12
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Tue Maria from Colorado 40
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Tue Stephanie 50
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) Apr 17 Trent Broad 61
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC