Norfolk VA. PD Changes Policy Which Excluded Gun Sales In "E-Commerce Exchange Zones"
It was brought to the attention of Virginia Citizens Defense League that the Norfolk, VA Police Department prohibits the sale of firearms on their property. The issue deals with " E-Commerce Exchange Zones, " where people can meet on police-station property to safely complete the private sale of items purchased on the internet.
