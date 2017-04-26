Norfolk taking action to make it easier to get to the beach
According to the city, rebuilding the 28 public access ways is part of a larger effort to improve beach access and make them more attractive to residents and visitors. Recreation, Parks and Open Space staff has also designed signage and replaced the trash cans at each of the access ways.
