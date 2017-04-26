Norfolk student gains national attention after performance on albinism, bullying
A Norfolk high school student is gaining national attention after his memorable participation in the 10th annual Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World. He attended the Disney Dreamers Academy and delivered a spoken-word performance about his hardships and struggles related to his abinism at school and home and how that changed his attitude toward pursuing his dreams.
