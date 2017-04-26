Norfolk student gains national attent...

Norfolk student gains national attention after performance on albinism, bullying

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A Norfolk high school student is gaining national attention after his memorable participation in the 10th annual Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World. He attended the Disney Dreamers Academy and delivered a spoken-word performance about his hardships and struggles related to his abinism at school and home and how that changed his attitude toward pursuing his dreams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,522,403
News Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10) 15 hr Martin garey 8
News W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08) Tue Martin garey 34
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Apr 21 Linda9653 2,372
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC