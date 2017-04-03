Norfolk sex offender arrested for spying on woman at local Planet Fitness
A Norfolk registered sex offender has been arrested for spying on a woman in a tanning booth at a local Planet Fitness gym. The investigation started on January 11 when a woman noticed a ceiling tile move as she was getting into a tanning booth at the Planet Fitness located at 4245 E. Little Creek Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,511,948
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Into The Night
|8,124
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Into The Night
|63,608
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|22 hr
|Iamthesam
|220
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Gramps
|983
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,371
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC