Norfolk sex offender arrested for spying on woman at local Planet Fitness

A Norfolk registered sex offender has been arrested for spying on a woman in a tanning booth at a local Planet Fitness gym. The investigation started on January 11 when a woman noticed a ceiling tile move as she was getting into a tanning booth at the Planet Fitness located at 4245 E. Little Creek Road.

