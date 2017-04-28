Norfolk police stepping up patrols in...

Norfolk police stepping up patrols in neighborhoods plagued by violence

"We've identified areas of concentrated criminal activity and allocated resources for those specific areas," says Norfolk Chief of Police Larry Boone. "We cannot allow the few people engaged in criminal activity to steal from our community members their sense of safety and welfare.

