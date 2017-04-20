Norfolk Police search for missing elderly man with dementia
Boyd was last seen around 1:30 p,.m. Thursday driving away from his home in the 2700 block of Middle Town Crescent toward JANAF shopping center in his 2012 light gold Chevrolet Cruze, with Virginia plates XLF-8754. He was wearing a gray and green plaid jacket, dark gray sweater, white dress shirt, gray pants, black shoes, black fedora style hat, and was wearing glasses.
