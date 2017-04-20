Norfolk Police search for missing elderly man with dementia

Boyd was last seen around 1:30 p,.m. Thursday driving away from his home in the 2700 block of Middle Town Crescent toward JANAF shopping center in his 2012 light gold Chevrolet Cruze, with Virginia plates XLF-8754. He was wearing a gray and green plaid jacket, dark gray sweater, white dress shirt, gray pants, black shoes, black fedora style hat, and was wearing glasses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.