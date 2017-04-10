Norfolk Police partner with faith bas...

Norfolk Police partner with faith based community members for 'Clergy Patrol'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Clergy Patrol is the first of several community actions Norfolk officer's and clergy will participate in under NPACT, Norfolk Police and Clergy Together. On Friday and Saturday nights an officer and member of Norfolk's faith based community will ride as partners in each of the city's 3 patrol division's, from 8 p.m. - Midnight, in a patrol vehicle marked 'Clergy Patrol.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr VetnorsGate 1,515,296
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) 1 hr Justice League 13
News 12-year-old caught with knife, screwdriver at N... 4 hr frozen 1
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 9 hr Martin garey 20
News Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air... Mon Blink 1
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) Apr 9 Umm 23
News ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i... Apr 7 Quirky 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC