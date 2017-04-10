Norfolk Police partner with faith based community members for 'Clergy Patrol'

The Clergy Patrol is the first of several community actions Norfolk officer's and clergy will participate in under NPACT, Norfolk Police and Clergy Together. On Friday and Saturday nights an officer and member of Norfolk's faith based community will ride as partners in each of the city's 3 patrol division's, from 8 p.m. - Midnight, in a patrol vehicle marked 'Clergy Patrol.'

