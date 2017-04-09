Norfolk Police officers wear heels to support sexual assault awareness
Chief L. Boone and Deputy Chief J. Clark sported crimson and magenta heels to bring awareness to sexual assault, rape and gender violence. Men across the country have been wearing heels in honor of the annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event.
