Norfolk Police investigating shooting on Chesapeake Blvd.
On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m, Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 block of Alexander Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who was grazed by a bullet in the 6200 block of Chesapeake Blvd. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
