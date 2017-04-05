Norfolk Police investigating shooting...

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on Chesapeake Blvd.

On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m, Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 block of Alexander Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who was grazed by a bullet in the 6200 block of Chesapeake Blvd. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

