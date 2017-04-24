Norfolk Mayor weighs in on future of City Treasurer's office Read Story Elise Brown
Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander kicked off Norfolk's Home and Garden Tour with a parade Thursday, as many are questioning what's next for the City Treasurer's office. "Only thing that we ask that whoever is appointed will do the best job for the citizens of Norfolk," said Alexander.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Earl
|1,522,788
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Steve
|2,373
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|SherryD
|51
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|Martin garey
|19
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|8
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|34
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC