Norfolk man accused of kicking pregnant girlfriend in the stomach causing miscarriage, records state
A Norfolk man was arrested, accused of kicking his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach and causing her to lose her unborn baby, according to court records. Police said they were called on March 28th to Villa Circle after a 34 year-old pregnant woman said she was assaulted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,517,996
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|8,128
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Maria from Colorado
|40
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|Stephanie
|50
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Trent Broad
|61
|Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|19
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC