Norfolk cops patrol in pink heels for...

Norfolk cops patrol in pink heels for sexual awareness

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Shocking video shows Colorado police officers body slamming a sorority girl, 22, outside a bar after she 'assaulted' one of the officers Beloved Equinox manager and personal trainer die hours after they were shot in the gym by a disgruntled ex-staff member who was fired earlier that day for 'workplace violence' There's a terrifying sense of deja vu as the Generals take over the White House and guide us towards another war says JOHN R BRADLEY Just what were those devices on the table in Trump's improvised Mar-a-Lago war room? Security experts analyze the high-tech boxes Ex-boyfriend of EPA computer scientist, 47, who vanished from her home eight years ago is charged with her murder Teenage girl and her boyfriend 'beat her grandparents to death in their own home, then tried to commit suicide after an hour-long SWAT siege' Tragedy as ninth grader at a Pennsylvania high school kills herself ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,514,572
James Freel? 1 hr Cpike 2
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) 5 hr Umm 23
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) 23 hr Martin garey 19
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sat Shirleymae1 271
News ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i... Fri Quirky 1
News Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09) Fri Martin garey 15
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC