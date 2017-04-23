Norfolk cat cafe hiring part-time workers
Email a single page resume with recent, relevant work history to [email protected] by April 27 at 5 p.m. Include in your email a brief statement that is 100 words or less describing why you want to work at the cafe "We are anticipating mass quantities of responsible, qualified applicants so we appreciate your patience and understanding as we have a very limited number of positions available and will not be able to respond to questions, follow-ups and additional correspondence outside of resume submissions," the cafe's Facebook page said.
