Norfolk cat cafe hiring part-time wor...

Norfolk cat cafe hiring part-time workers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Email a single page resume with recent, relevant work history to [email protected] by April 27 at 5 p.m. Include in your email a brief statement that is 100 words or less describing why you want to work at the cafe "We are anticipating mass quantities of responsible, qualified applicants so we appreciate your patience and understanding as we have a very limited number of positions available and will not be able to respond to questions, follow-ups and additional correspondence outside of resume submissions," the cafe's Facebook page said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min No Surprize 1,520,475
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Sat Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patty Myers 8,138
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Fri Linda9653 2,372
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Mom 114
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13) Apr 19 White Bred Psycho 12
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Norfolk County was issued at April 23 at 4:35PM EDT

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,506,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC