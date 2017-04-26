Norfolk-based USS Mahan forced to alt...

Norfolk-based USS Mahan forced to alter course by Iranian vessel acting 'provocative'

WTKR-TV Norfolk

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ship acted "unprofessional but also provocative" while approaching the USS Mahan, an American destroyer in the Persian Gulf on Monday, according to a US official. The official said the Iranian vessel had its weapons manned and came within approximately 1,000 yards of the US destroyer.

