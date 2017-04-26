Norfolk-based USS Mahan forced to alter course by Iranian vessel acting 'provocative'
An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ship acted "unprofessional but also provocative" while approaching the USS Mahan, an American destroyer in the Persian Gulf on Monday, according to a US official. The official said the Iranian vessel had its weapons manned and came within approximately 1,000 yards of the US destroyer.
