Norfolk 4 mins ago 2:58 p.m.90th annual Easter sunrise service at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be hosting their 90th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at the historic Cape Henry Memorial Cross on JEB Fort Story. Rev. Fred Butterfield, Cru Military, will be the guest speaker for this years service.
