Norfolk 28 mins ago 8:11 p.m.Inspector clears Lake Taylor High School of bed bugs
A Norfolk high school has been treated for bed bugs after several of the blood-sucking insects had been found since the end of March. School division spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand said there were several sightings of the bugs during the past several weeks.
