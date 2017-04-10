Next-generation aircraft carrier: bui...

Next-generation aircraft carrier: builder's sea trials done

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Powhatan Today

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heads to the Norfolk, Va., naval station on Friday, April 14, 2017 after almost a week of builder's trials during which the ships systems were tested. Construction on the Ford started in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Yeah 1,516,673
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) 4 hr Martin garey 3
looking for james Aaron burgess (Oct '14) Fri angela burgess 11
News Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07) Fri Martin garey 116
Moratorium on development Apr 13 Pembroke Pimp 1
Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13) Apr 12 Hells with this lol 11
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Apr 12 Martin garey 21
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,321,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC