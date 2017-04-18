NCIS: Navy SEAL possessed and produce...

NCIS: Navy SEAL possessed and produced child porn on phone

A Navy SEAL has been arrested on charges that he possessed dozens of images of child pornography and recorded himself molesting a young girl while she slept, according to court documents. Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, of Missouri, was arrested April 3 in San Diego after a three-month investigation.

