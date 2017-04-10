Navy continues to ground training pla...

Navy continues to ground training plane over oxygen problems

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Dec. 10, 2016 photo, pilots perform pre-flight procedures in T-45C Goshawks from Training Air Wing One on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington docked in Norfolk, Va. The U.S. Navy continues to ground a fleet of training jets because of a spike in problems with their oxygen breathing systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,514,983
News Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air... 16 hr Blink 1
Bad drivers 22 hr Merkan 2
Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11) Sun Kaylex9 28
James Freel? Sun Cpike 2
News Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10) Sun Umm 23
News ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i... Apr 7 Quirky 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,613 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC