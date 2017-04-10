Navy continues to ground training plane over oxygen problems
In this Dec. 10, 2016 photo, pilots perform pre-flight procedures in T-45C Goshawks from Training Air Wing One on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington docked in Norfolk, Va. The U.S. Navy continues to ground a fleet of training jets because of a spike in problems with their oxygen breathing systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,514,983
|Sea trials begin for Navy's newest class of air...
|16 hr
|Blink
|1
|Bad drivers
|22 hr
|Merkan
|2
|Review: Mr Hubbard's Driving School (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Kaylex9
|28
|James Freel?
|Sun
|Cpike
|2
|Drug ring bust in Norfolk one of the largest fo... (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Umm
|23
|ICE arrest 82 people during operation focused i...
|Apr 7
|Quirky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC