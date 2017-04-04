Naval Station Norfolk briefly placed on lock down after false reports of active shooter
Naval Station Norfolk was briefly placed on a lock down Tuesday afternoon after reports that shots were fired in the vicinity of a building on base. A Naval Station Norfolk spokesperson confirmed to News 3 that a Sailor reported to the Quarterdeck that there could be an active shooter in building M-51.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|1,512,398
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,611
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|8,124
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Iamthesam
|220
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,371
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Apr 2
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC