More bed bugs found in Norfolk schools
Bed bugs crawl around in a container on display during the 2nd National Bed Bug Summit in Washington, DC, February 2, 2011. In response to consumer concern about the rising incidence of bed bugs in the United States, the Federal Bed Bug Workgroup will hold the National Bed Bug Summit on February 1-2, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Homer
|1,513,703
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Dudley
|8,122
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|23 hr
|Martin garey
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|butlerlj2
|49
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Black Men Behaving Badly (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Flyboy
|76
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC