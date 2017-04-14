Monticello power pole knocked over as a result of hit-and-run
Norfolk Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident that shut down traffic on Monticello Avenue between 27th and 28th Streets on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,516,539
|Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|looking for james Aaron burgess (Oct '14)
|Fri
|angela burgess
|11
|Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old dead in York (Dec '07)
|Fri
|Martin garey
|116
|Moratorium on development
|Apr 13
|Pembroke Pimp
|1
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|Apr 12
|Hells with this lol
|11
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Apr 12
|Martin garey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC