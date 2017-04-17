Meet the candidates running for governor of Virginia
The governor's position is one of great power and influence, as the current officeholder, Terry McAuliffe, has demonstrated by breaking the record for most vetoes in Virginia history. However, during the last gubernatorial race in 2014, the voter turnout was less than 42 percent, compared with 72 percent during last year's presidential election.
