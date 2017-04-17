Meet the candidates running for gover...

Meet the candidates running for governor of Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The governor's position is one of great power and influence, as the current officeholder, Terry McAuliffe, has demonstrated by breaking the record for most vetoes in Virginia history. However, during the last gubernatorial race in 2014, the voter turnout was less than 42 percent, compared with 72 percent during last year's presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Teaman 1,517,596
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,127
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) 20 hr Trent Broad 61
News Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09) Mon Martin garey 19
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) Apr 15 Martin garey 3
looking for james Aaron burgess (Oct '14) Apr 14 angela burgess 11
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC