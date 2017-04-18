Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting
Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Gilpin Avenue at 8:47 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard. When police and medics arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|flack
|1,518,105
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,129
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Maria from Colorado
|40
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|21 hr
|Stephanie
|50
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Trent Broad
|61
|Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|19
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC