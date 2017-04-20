Man sentenced to six years for DUI cr...

Man sentenced to six years for DUI crash that killed EVMS student

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

When the NFL launched Play 60 a decade ago as a way to get American youth active, the league had no idea what reach the program would have. NORFOLK, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,519,472
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13) Wed White Bred Psycho 12
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Apr 18 Maria from Colorado 40
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Apr 18 Stephanie 50
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) Apr 17 Trent Broad 61
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,177 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC