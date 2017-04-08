Man rescued after being found underneath train in Norfolk

Norfolk Fire and Rescue says the call came in at 3:25 a.m. When units arrived on scene, they found an adult male with multiple traumatic injuries beneath a train and between the trails. The man was extricated from beneath the train at 3:50 a.m. He received Advanced Life Support care and was transported by an augmented ALS crew, to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

