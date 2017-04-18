Man charged in 4-year-old son's shoot...

Man charged in 4-year-old son's shooting appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,520,279
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) 12 hr Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Patty Myers 8,138
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Fri Linda9653 2,372
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Fri Mom 114
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13) Apr 19 White Bred Psycho 12
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,341 • Total comments across all topics: 280,491,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC