Low-lying North Carolina Town Says Di...

Low-lying North Carolina Town Says Dike Saved Homes From Matthew Floods

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Residents of a low-lying coastal North Carolina town say a long-term engineering project did a good job protecting their homes and nearby rich farmland from Hurricane Matthew last fall. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports the town of Swan Quarter and 11,000 acres of farmland was protected by nearly 18 miles of dikes that blocked the salty storm surge from nearby bays and Pamlico Sound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Pete 1,512,246
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) 2 hr Democrat Hero 988
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Into The Night 8,124
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Into The Night 63,608
News CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08) Mon Iamthesam 220
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Georgie-Porgie 2,371
News Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09) Apr 2 Martin garey 8
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC