Low-lying North Carolina Town Says Dike Saved Homes From Matthew Floods

Residents of a low-lying coastal North Carolina town say a long-term engineering project did a good job protecting their homes and nearby rich farmland from Hurricane Matthew last fall. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports the town of Swan Quarter and 11,000 acres of farmland was protected by nearly 18 miles of dikes that blocked the salty storm surge from nearby bays and Pamlico Sound.

