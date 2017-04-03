Liberty Mutual liable for coverage in railroad crossing accident
A completed work exclusion provision in a Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. unit's policy does not preclude coverage in connection with a railroad crossing accident, says a federal appeals court in upholding a lower court ruling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,512,609
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,611
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|8,124
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Iamthesam
|220
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,371
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Apr 2
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC