LB&B Associates Inc. Awarded CISLANT Task Order for Atlantic Region Training Sites
LB&B Associates Inc., the diversified services company operating in over twenty five states, the District of Columbia, and overseas locations, announces that it has been awarded the Naval Air Forces U.S. Atlantic Fleet Contractor Instructor Services Task Order for Atlantic Region Training Sites. LB&B is partnered with Anchor Innovations for the performance of this contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,512,135
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Into The Night
|8,124
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Into The Night
|63,608
|CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Iamthesam
|220
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Gramps
|983
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Georgie-Porgie
|2,371
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC