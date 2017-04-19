Jury sees dash camera video in civil ...

Jury sees dash camera video in civil trial of retired Norfolk officer

In the second day of the civil trial of retired Norfolk police officer Neal Robertson, jurors saw dash camera video from moments after Robertson shot Marius Mitchell. Mitchell is suing Robertson for $10 million, saying Robertson was negligent and used excessive force when he shot him multiple times outside a 7-Eleven off Hampton Blvd in 2013.

