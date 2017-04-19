Jury sees dash camera video in civil trial of retired Norfolk officer
In the second day of the civil trial of retired Norfolk police officer Neal Robertson, jurors saw dash camera video from moments after Robertson shot Marius Mitchell. Mitchell is suing Robertson for $10 million, saying Robertson was negligent and used excessive force when he shot him multiple times outside a 7-Eleven off Hampton Blvd in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,518,703
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|White Bred Psycho
|12
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Maria from Colorado
|40
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Stephanie
|50
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC