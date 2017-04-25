Jury declared hung in trial for man shot by Norfolk Police officer
The civil trial of a man shot by a Norfolk Police officer continued until Tuesday when the jury was declared hung. Marius Mitchell was suing the former officer who shot him for $10 million, although the city would have paid the judgment if there was one in Mitchell's favor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10)
|14 min
|Martin garey
|8
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|Soetoro Sucked
|1,521,967
|W & M students to protest banning of gay marriage (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Martin garey
|34
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC