Jury declared hung in trial for man s...

Jury declared hung in trial for man shot by Norfolk Police officer

The civil trial of a man shot by a Norfolk Police officer continued until Tuesday when the jury was declared hung. Marius Mitchell was suing the former officer who shot him for $10 million, although the city would have paid the judgment if there was one in Mitchell's favor.

