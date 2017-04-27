Judges appoint James B. Oliver Jr. as new Norfolk city treasurer
Oliver was previously city manager in Portsmouth and Norfolk. He is taking over for former city treasurer Anthony Burfoot, who is serving a six-year prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg for public corruption and perjury.
