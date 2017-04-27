Judges appoint James B. Oliver Jr. as...

Judges appoint James B. Oliver Jr. as new Norfolk city treasurer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The University of New Mexico has asked WisePies Pizza & Salad to give up the naming right to the arena of the schoo CLEVELAND - An attorney for former Ohio State star Gareon Conley says the NFL prospect plans to meet with detectives and give a DNA sam Oliver was previously city manager in Portsmouth and Norfolk. He is taking over for former city treasurer Anthony Burfoot, who is serving a six-year prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg for public corruption and perjury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman rescued from river (Aug '08) 20 min Tori 16
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 27 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,522,881
Laquinta inn miltitary highway 2 hr Lookin 1
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 10 hr Steve 2,373
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 11 hr SherryD 51
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) 14 hr Martin garey 19
News Newport News cop goes to trial today (Feb '10) Wed Martin garey 8
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC