Judge orders Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot to forfeit position
Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot turned himself in to authorities at the Norfolk Federal Court on April 19 to begin serving his six-year prison sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,521,446
|Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Cornflake Trailer...
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|Linda9653
|2,372
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Road Reapers MC allowed to pay USA hells angels... (Jun '13)
|Apr 19
|White Bred Psycho
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC